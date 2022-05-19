Biden's Fed Supervision Pick Keeps It Cool At Senate Hearing

By Jon Hill (May 19, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's nominee for the top Federal Reserve supervision job avoided major clashes at his confirmation hearing on Thursday, parrying Republican attempts to land blows over his past criticism of Trump-era regulatory relief legislation and his role in helping to craft the Dodd-Frank Act. Michael Barr, a former Obama administration official who is up for Fed supervision vice chair, struck a moderate tone with Senate Banking Committee members as he stressed "strong" support for tiered prudential regulation of banks and signaled reluctance to aggressively limit bank merger activity. At the same time, Barr aligned himself with calls for greater regulation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS