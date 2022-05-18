Ex-Roche Freedman Atty Says Firm Is Harassing His Clients

By Elise Hansen (May 18, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Attorney Jason Cyrulnik, a former name partner at law firm Roche Freedman, accused his old firm of sending a "barrage" of improper subpoenas to former Roche Freedman clients who followed him to his new firm. Cyrulnik, who departed Roche Freedman LLP under bitter and hotly contested circumstances, told a New York federal court in a letter on Tuesday that the subpoenas are a "manifestly improper attempt to harass [him] and his clients." He argued that Roche Freedman and its counsel should be sanctioned and the subpoenas quashed. "The subpoenas were plainly designed to harass Cyrulnik by bombarding his clients and their principals...

