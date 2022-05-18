Legal Malpractice Payouts More Costly In Hot Lateral Market

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 18, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Firms are facing higher payouts on legal malpractice insurance claims this year because of an increasingly active lateral recruitment market and rapidly changing laws, according to a new report by insurance broker Ames & Gough. The number of legal malpractice claims against firms might be relatively stable, but the money that firms are paying out has spiked, Ames & Gough found in its 12th annual survey on lawyers' professional liability, polling 11 leading lawyers' professional liability insurance companies that, according to the broker, provide insurance to about 80% of BigLaw firms. Only four of the insurers surveyed saw an increase in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS