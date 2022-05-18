Fired Court Director Gets Trial After 1st Circ. Revives Case

By Chris Villani (May 18, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A former Massachusetts court official will have the chance to make her case that she was fired because she reported a complaint of "widespread race discrimination," after the First Circuit flipped a federal judge's ruling granting the state a pretrial win. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton formally reopened Maria Fournier's case Wednesday and set a May 23 trial date, giving her another shot at proving the state violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Massachusetts Whistleblower Act by purportedly retaliating against her after she engaged in protected activity. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS