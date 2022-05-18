3 Firms Rep Potential $69M Pot Co. Buy For Canopy Growth

By McCord Pagan (May 18, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corp. said Wednesday it has struck a deal worth at least $69 million for the right to acquire California vape and cannabis extract business Lemurian Inc., also known as Jetty, in a deal guided by three law firms. Under the terms of the deal, Canopy Growth has the right to buy up to 100% of Jetty upon U.S. federal legalization of THC, or earlier at its discretion, according to a statement. Canopy Growth is represented by Paul Hastings LLP and Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP, while Jetty is advised by Raines Feldman LLP. "Canopy Growth is...

