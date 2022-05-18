5th Circ. Says SEC's In-House Court Is Unconstitutional

By Jon Hill (May 18, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel ruled Wednesday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's use of in-house courts to bring a securities fraud case against a hedge fund manager was unconstitutional, throwing out a fine and other penalties imposed by the agency. In a 2-1 decision, a three-judge panel of the appeals court said the SEC's judgment against hedge fund manager George R. Jarkesy Jr. and investment adviser company Patriot28 LLC should be vacated because the agency's administrative proceedings violated their constitutional right to a jury trial and relied on unconstitutionally delegated legislative power. The panel majority also held that the in-house...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS