Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Rep. Cops To Tax Charge After Original Convictions Nixed

By Theresa Schliep (May 18, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown pled guilty Wednesday in Florida federal court to interfering with the administration of federal tax laws following an Eleventh Circuit decision vacating her original convictions for what it called the improper removal of a juror.

Brown pled guilty to interfering with administration of U.S. tax laws under Internal Revenue Code Section 7212(a) in an agreement that if accepted by the court would drop the remaining charges against the former Florida representative. A 7-4 decision in May 2021 by the Eleventh Circuit had determined that the trial court improperly removed a juror who believed the Holy Spirit had told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!