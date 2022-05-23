Crypto Cos. Should Prep For More IRS John Doe Summonses

By Shivani Poddar and Andrew Heighington (May 23, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT) -- In anticipation of new reporting requirements going into effect in 2024, companies that facilitate and individuals who conduct cryptocurrency transactions should become familiar with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law on Nov. 15, 2021. The infrastructure bill implements reporting requirements for various parties, including brokers, digital asset exchanges and custodians, and individuals related to cryptocurrency transactions. In particular, the infrastructure bill amends the definition of "cash" in Title 26 of the U.S. Code, Section 6050I, to include digital assets, thereby requiring persons that receive greater than $10,000 worth of digital assets in the course of their trade or...

