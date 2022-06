Rising Star: Bird Marella's Nicole Rodriguez Van Dyk

Law360 (June 10, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Nicole Rodriguez Van Dyk of Bird Marella Boxer Wolpert Nessim Drooks Lincenberg & Rhow PC helped return millions of dollars' worth of valuables to more than 30 clients whose private vaults...

To view the full article, register now.