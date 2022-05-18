Pot Regulators Say Banking Bill Impasse Is Leading To Murder

By Katryna Perera (May 18, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A group representing cannabis regulators on Wednesday urged Congress to pass legislation to broaden the industry's access to banking and financial services, saying inaction has led to, among other things, an uptick in violent and deadly crime due to the fact that dispensaries mostly operate in a cash-only manner. The Cannabis Regulators Association, also known as CANNRA, sent a letter to Congressional leadership asking it to address the current cannabis banking situation by passing the Secure and Fair Enforcement, or SAFE, Banking Act CANNRA is a nonprofit organization that represents cannabis regulators across the country. It says that nearly all of its member states...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS