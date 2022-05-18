AG Moves To Bolster High Court Security Amid Leaked Draft

By Lauren Berg (May 18, 2022, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Wednesday denounced threats of violence directed at U.S. Supreme Court justices and took steps to address security at the high court in the wake of a leaked draft opinion that indicated the court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. During a meeting with Supreme Court officials on Wednesday, Garland directed the U.S. Marshals Service to speed up plans to bolster protection for the justices, including around-the-clock security at their homes, in the wake of protests, the DOJ said in a news release. The DOJ announcement makes clear that the increased security measures are being...

