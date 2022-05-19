Biden Takes Steps To Put More Baby Formula On US Shelves

By Lauren Berg (May 18, 2022, 11:25 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday invoked the Defense Production Act in an effort to increase the production of baby formula and ease a national shortage caused by a recall over bacterial contamination concerns, the White House announced. Under the federal law enacted in 1950 at the start of the Korean War, the Biden administration ordered suppliers to direct needed resources and ingredients to infant formula manufacturers before selling to any other customers in order to help quickly get formula into parents' hands, according to a news release. To speed up the import of formula and get the product into stores, Biden...

