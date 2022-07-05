August Trial Set In 2018 Killing Of Mayer Brown Partner

By Lauraann Wood (July 5, 2022, 1:50 PM EDT) -- The brother-in-law of former Mayer Brown LLP partner Stephen Shapiro will go on trial in late August in an Illinois state court on charges that he killed the attorney at his home north of Chicago. John Gately III was in court Tuesday when Cook County Circuit Judge Anjana Hansen reserved Aug. 26 to begin a jury trial on dozens of charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and home invasion. Gately is accused of killing Shapiro and attempting to kill Shapiro's wife, Joan, who is Gately's sister, on Aug. 13, 2018. The court anticipates spending that entire Friday selecting a jury and proceeding with...

