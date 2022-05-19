Watchdog Tells UK Auditors To Take Tougher Line On Insurers

By Ronan Barnard (May 19, 2022, 5:45 PM BST) -- The national accounting watchdog has warned major auditors that some of their audits of insurance companies are not meeting professional standards and that they fail to be sufficiently skeptical. The Financial Reporting Council has told the heads of insurance business at leading accounting firms that their insurance auditors are not showing enough skepticism when examining actuaries' judgments. The regulator pointed to examples of auditors relying on the work of external consultants or the audited company itself — even when the auditor had not reviewed or challenged the methods or assumptions the work used. Some audit teams did not question the methods...

