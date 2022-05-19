Gov't Tasks FCA With Improving Consumer Access To Cash

By Dawood Fakhir (May 19, 2022, 3:29 PM BST) -- Britain will grant new powers to the Financial Conduct Authority to improve access to cash after a sharp rise in closures of bank branches and the disappearance of cash machines across the country, HM Treasury said Thursday. The tax ministry said the government will introduce laws next month that will require selected banks and other financial institutions to ensure that people can withdraw and deposit cash in their communities at all times. The new laws, guided by a consultation launched by the government in 2021, will be enacted in the upcoming Financial Services and Markets Bill. The laws will establish the...

