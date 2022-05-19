Winston & Strawn Adds Miami Shop, Partners From 5 Firms

By Madison Arnold (May 19, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has opened a new Miami office with six new partners joining from other law firms in South Florida, the firm announced Thursday. The move is the firm's largest expansion in five years and includes both litigators and transactional lawyers. Winston & Strawn plans to add additional partners to the office in the near future. As the office grows, the firm will focus on the practice areas of complex commercial litigation, mergers and acquisitions, financial services, cryptocurrency and blockchain, real estate, energy and infrastructure, bankruptcy and Latin America. "[Miami] is a dynamic financial hub, an epicenter of business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS