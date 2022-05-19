Foley & Lardner Announces Associate Pay Raises

By Matt Perez (May 19, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Foley & Lardner LLP announced pay raises for associates effective in August, with its new salaries differing somewhat from the prevailing scale set by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP in late February, Law360 Pulse learned on Thursday. Associates who started at the firm this year and last can expect a raise to $215,000, matching the Cravath scale, and attorneys who joined in 2020 will be paid a bit more than the prevailing model with a $230,000 salary, Law360 Pulse confirmed on Thursday. From there, lawyers will be paid between $250,000 for the class of 2019 and $400,000 for senior counsel....

