Kirkland & Ellis Opens New Office In Miami

By Jack Rodgers (May 19, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP will open the doors to its 19th office this summer in Miami, the firm announced Thursday. Several attorneys will head south for Kirkland's launch in Miami, including Eduardo M. Leal, who is currently based in the firm's New York office, and three Chicago attorneys, Jeffery Swatzell, Matthew Arenson and Jeremy Liss, who first joined the firm in 1999, according to his LinkedIn profile. In a statement Thursday, the firm noted it plans on launching the office this summer, and is actively looking to recruit new attorneys to join the space. Last year, the firm opened two new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS