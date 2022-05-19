Yellen Gives Chilly Read On China Tariffs Amid Inflation Woes

By Alex Lawson (May 19, 2022, 1:07 PM EDT) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen offered a cold assessment of the administration's standing tariffs on more than $300 billion worth of Chinese goods Wednesday, suggesting that the levies are hurting consumers and contributing to climbing inflation. Ahead of a G-7 ministerial meeting in Bonn, Germany, Yellen was pressed on the China tariffs, which date back to the Trump administration but have been maintained by President Joe Biden. The Treasury secretary signaled her discontent with the measures, going so far as to suggest peeling them back. "I see a case not only because of inflation, but because there would be benefits to...

