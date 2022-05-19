UK Says Veolia's Deal For Suez Hurt Competition

By Matthew Perlman (May 19, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- U.K. enforcers said Thursday that Veolia Environnement's completed purchase of fellow French water and waste management group Suez could lead to higher tax bills and lower-quality service unless a fix is found for those concerns. The Competition and Markets Authority released the provisional findings from its in-depth, Phase 2 probe of the deal, which received approval from European enforcers in December with the sale of several business lines. The agency said in a statement that in the U.K., Veolia and Suez were two of the largest suppliers of waste management services to local municipalities and businesses and also important suppliers of...

