EU Watchdog Acts Over Slovakian Insurer's Solvency Breach

By Martin Croucher (May 20, 2022, 2:04 PM BST) -- The European Union's insurance watchdog has ordered Slovakia's financial regulator to step in over a breach of Solvency II rules by an insurer under its watch. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said that the national regulator had 45 days to comply with the recommendation. A Slovakian insurance company — which has not been identified — had breached the Solvency II Directive, which governs how much capital insurers are required to retain and be able to meet their liabilities, EIOPA said on Thursday. The supra-national body said that Slovakia's financial watchdog, the Národná banka Slovenska, had failed to take measures...

