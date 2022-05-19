SEC Nominees Pressed To Take Sides On 'Diversity' Initiative

By Al Barbarino (May 19, 2022, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Two nominees for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission spoke about their diverse backgrounds and familiarity with the American dream at a joint Senate confirmation hearing Thursday, but they stopped short of committing to bolster diversity disclosures as recommended by an agency advisory board last year. At the Senate Banking Committee hearing, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., asked the two nominees, Jaime E. Lizárraga and Mark Toshiro Uyeda, to give a "yes or no" answer on whether they support the July 2021 recommendations from an advisory committee to increase transparency about diversity among investment advisers. "The asset management and investment advisory industries...

