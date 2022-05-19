Fed. Circ. Upholds PTAB Ax Of J&J Unit's Surgical Patent

By Jasmin Jackson (May 19, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that invalidated several claims in a medical tool patent held by a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, ruling that patents can be rendered obvious by prior art in a different field. In an opinion upholding a PTAB decision from January 2021, the three-judge panel agreed that medical technology maker Intuitive Surgical Inc. proved that five claims in the patent, which was assigned to J&J unit Ethicon LLC at the time, were rendered obvious by two printed publications known as Swayze and McInnis. Ethicon and fellow J&J subsidiary Cilag GmbH...

