Farm Equipment Co. Not Harmed By CBD Venture, Court Told

By Katryna Perera (May 19, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A farm equipment company president, accused of self-dealing in an unauthorized CBD side venture, urged a Kentucky federal judge on Wednesday to dismiss his own company's infringement suit against him, arguing the company never once argued it was injured by his side business. Josh Tarter, president of Tarter Gate Co. LLC, filed a motion asking the judge to deny Tarter Gate's request for summary judgment and instead grant summary judgment in his favor. Tarter Gate, a long-established farm equipment company, sued Tarter, claiming his unauthorized CBD side venture under the storied firm's name caused "extreme" customer confusion and tarnished Tarter Gate's...

