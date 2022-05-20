Alston & Bird Adds Steptoe & Johnson Enviro Atty In LA

By Jack Rodgers (May 20, 2022, 1:19 PM EDT) -- Alston & Bird LLP has hired an environmental law partner who joins the Los Angeles office after two decades at Steptoe & Johnson LLP. Jason Levin will work in the firm's environment land use and natural resources group. His practice encompasses a range of consumer litigation related to unfair competition, environmental injury and litigating the defects of products, according to his LinkedIn profile. Levin told Law360 Pulse Thursday there were a number of reasons he decided to take his experience to Alston & Bird. "Alston has a critical mass of attorneys who speak the same language, but who have different backgrounds...

