FDA Head Pressed On Infant Formula Shortage, Abbott Plant

By Emily Field (May 19, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday faced sharp questions from lawmakers about the agency's handling of a closed Abbott baby formula plant under agency investigation for bacterial contamination linked to a national shortage. Lawmakers during a virtual subcommittee hearing said that it was "unconscionable" that it took the FDA months to inspect the Abbott plant in Sturgis, Mich., despite a whistleblower report received in October about conditions at the plant. The FDA started investigating the key facility on Feb. 17, following reports of infant illnesses after consuming the formula. "That is a dereliction of duty, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS