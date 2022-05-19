Plunging FTC Morale Needs 'Immediate Attn,' GOP Sen. Says

By Bryan Koenig (May 19, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Republican on the Senate committee with oversight over the Federal Trade Commission is demanding answers on what's driving a steep decline in several employee satisfaction metrics, and "immediate attention" from the agency's Democratic leadership. Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee ranking member Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said in a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan that the latest employee satisfaction survey data from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management shows that after her being in the job nearly a year, 29% of respondents at the agency said leadership didn't maintain high standards for integrity and honesty, while 35% don't have a high level...

