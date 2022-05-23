Disabled Britons' Pension Wealth At Only 36% Of UK Average

By Dawood Fakhir (May 23, 2022, 2:44 PM BST) -- People with disabilities have saved much less in their private pension plans compared with people without disabilities, a retirement savings provider has said as it warned of the discrimination faced by many. A report by NOW: Pensions said on Friday that pension savers with disabilities have retirement pots amounting to just 36% of the U.K. average. The provider attributed this to comparatively high unemployment among people with disabilities and limitations on the amount and type of work they can perform. The research carried out on NOW: Pension's behalf by the Pensions Policy Institute found that people with a disability and close...

