EU To Delve Further Into Counterparty Investment

By Irene Madongo (May 20, 2022, 4:17 PM BST) -- The European Union's securities watchdog will seek to do more work to create a common approach to supervising central counterparty investments after a study into expanding the classes of transactions covered, the regulator said Thursday. The European Securities and Markets Authority published its final report on Thursday into highly liquid financial instruments for investment policies of central counterparties, or CCPs. The report also covered best practice and the adequacy of guidance provided through a question-and-answer manual for the sector. CCPs, or clearinghouses, guarantee that securities and derivatives' transactions can be completed by taking on the buyer's and seller's risk, lessening disruption...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS