Banks To Share More Client Data In Benefits Fraud Crackdown

By Ronan Barnard (May 20, 2022, 4:03 PM BST) -- The U.K. government has said it will grant new powers to investigators to make banks hand over client data as part of its new £600 million ($750 million) plan to suppress benefit fraud. The Department for Work and Pensions said Thursday it will bring forward legislation to give it the power to force banks to disclose data for investigations into potentially fraudulent benefit claims. Those would include claims made by people outside the U.K. The new measures would be used in addition to the DWP's current power to request financial data on individuals who have already been identified, the government said....

