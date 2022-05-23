10 Tips For An Effective BYOD And Remote Access Policy

By Jason Pill (May 23, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Today, 87% of companies depend on their employees' ability to access business software and data from their personal devices.[1] And that percentage is likely to grow, as 36.2 million Americans are expected to work remotely by the year 2025 — nearly double prepandemic levels.[2] With these trends come new policy and litigation considerations — particularly on how and when employees can access a company's electronic data. These procedures are often called bring-your-own-device, or BYOD, policies and remote access policies. BYOD policies regulate employees' use of personal or employee-owned devices to access the company's electronic data, most commonly accessing their work email...

