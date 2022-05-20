Ex-Iowa House Speaker Joins Fredrikson & Byron

By Adrian Cruz (May 20, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Fredrikson & Byron PA announced that it added a former speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives to its government relations group as a senior policy strategist in its Des Moines office. Linda L. Upmeyer joined Fredrikson & Byron after nearly two decades at the Iowa House. Since her election in 2002, Upmeyer also served as Republican whip and majority leader before being named House speaker in 2016 and becoming the first woman to serve in the role. "Public service has always been my passion," Upmeyer said in a statement in the firm's announcement. "I am honored to continue serving Iowans...

