GAO Says Feds Can Do More To Curtail Methane Pollution

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 20, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office on Friday said federal regulators can do more to curtail methane pollution by providing greater flexibility in the process for approving alternative technologies and requiring gas capture during production. Both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Bureau of Land Management have some regulations to control methane emissions from oil and gas operations and are in the process of revising others. But the GAO said the agencies could do more. "GAO is recommending that EPA provide greater flexibility for operators to use alternative technologies to detect methane emissions, and BLM consider whether to require gas capture...

