G-7 Says Crypto Should Meet Traditional Finance Standards

By Elise Hansen (May 20, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- G-7 financial leaders on Friday called for "consistent and comprehensive" regulations for digital-asset companies that will hold the cryptocurrency industry to the same standards as traditional finance. The group also called for the swift implementation of the "travel rule," which requires certain identifying information about individuals involved in cryptocurrency transactions. The statement came out of a meeting of G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors, along with heads of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and the Financial Stability Board. The "Group of 7" or G-7, is an intergovernmental group comprising Canada, France, Germany,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS