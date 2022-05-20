State High Courts See Modest Rise In Judicial Diversity

By Aebra Coe (May 20, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The percentage of people of color and women on state high court benches nationwide ticked up slightly over the past year, but many courts around the nation still have a long way to go before they reflect the wider population, according to a report released Friday. Nationally, the percentage of justices of color on state courts increased from 17% to 18% and the percentage of female justices increased from 39% to 41% between April 2021 and May 2022, according to the report by the Bren­nan Center for Justice. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .sidebar { width: 350px; border-left: 6px solid...

