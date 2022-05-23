The Case Runner: Girardi Pal's Scandals Go Beyond Lion Air

By Brandon Lowrey (May 23, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- To keep a steady stream of clients and cash coming into his firm, famed trial attorney Thomas V. Girardi for years paid large sums to his old friend George Hatcher, a low-profile consultant with a long history in the legal industry's underworld, a Law360 Pulse investigation has found. When Girardi's vaunted plaintiffs firm Girardi Keese crumbled in 2020 under the revelation that it stole millions of dollars from the Indonesian widows and orphans of Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims, it was Hatcher who had lured those clients to him. Girardi Keese allegedly cut $50,000 monthly checks to Hatcher for his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS