Curaleaf Accused Of Pressing Ailing Pot Co. Into Sale

By Lauren Berg (May 20, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The founder of a Portland CBD startup, who is facing allegations that he coaxed investors into funding more than $60 million based on misleading information, hit back with $516 million in counterclaims, alleging some of the plaintiffs took over board seats and "enriched themselves" at the expense of the startup and a related company. Sentia Wellness Inc. founder Nitin Khanna, who was also a shareholder in cannabis company Cura Partners, accused Measure 8 Ventures LP and its founder Boris Jordan, executive chairman of Curaleaf Holdings Inc., of squeezing Cura Partners into a corner and forcing the company's sale to Curaleaf at a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS