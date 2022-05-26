UN Plastics Resolution Means A New Chapter In Enviro Policy

By George Gigounas, Jesse Medlong and Isabella Neal (May 26, 2022, 2:46 PM EDT) -- On March 2, the United Nations Environment Assembly unanimously adopted a long-awaited resolution creating an intergovernmental negotiating committee, or INC, to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution by the end of 2024. Like the Paris Agreement, the proposed instrument on plastics pollution holds the promise of sending a clear signal on regulatory direction, and it has growing support from the business community, with recent endorsements from influential industry actors like the American Chemistry Council, the World Plastics Council and the International Council of Chemical Associations boosting the effort. Many questions about the contents of the eventual instrument and its...

