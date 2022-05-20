Trump Plan To OK 35 Colorado Gas Wells Dries Up For Review

By Lauren Berg (May 20, 2022, 11:28 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge on Thursday vacated a Trump administration decision to greenlight 35 new gas wells in the western region of the state, including within three national forests, granting the government's bid to take a new look at the potential environmental impacts of the plan. Senior U.S. District Judge Marcia S. Krieger in a 14-page order granted a request by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Forest Service to remand a plan to open up 35,000 acres to drilling that uses fracking after five conservation groups last May mounted a challenge to...

