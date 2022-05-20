China Eases COVID-Hit Companies' Access To Capital Markets

By Tom Zanki (May 20, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The China Securities Regulatory Commission on Friday announced several relief measures designed to accelerate capital markets access for companies severely impacted by the country's latest surge in coronavirus cases and related lockdowns. The CSRC is promising market participants faster regulatory reviews and more flexibility with deadlines, while permitting electronic signatures and online conferencing when in-person meetings are not possible, according to a statement on its website Friday. The relief effort comes as Chinese cities seek to exit or avoid lockdowns, following a spike in infections in February and March that has restricted economic activity. Shanghai is reportedly easing lockdowns gradually, while...

