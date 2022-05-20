Can The Senate Keep Pace With Biden's Appellate Picks?

By James Arkin (May 20, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats are continuing to approve most of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees at a rapid pace, but while trial court judges have moved swiftly this year, there have been fewer circuit court confirmations as they prove more challenging. The Senate is expected to confirm U.S. District Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis to the Sixth Circuit next week, after she cleared a procedural vote 48-36 on Thursday with three GOP senators voting in support. If the Senate approves Judge Davis, it will be the fifth circuit court confirmation this year and the first since mid-March, the longest gap between votes since the...

