Florida Appeals Court Reinstates DeSantis Congressional Map

By Carolina Bolado (May 20, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals court on Friday removed an injunction blocking a congressional district map backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after finding that "there is a high likelihood that the temporary injunction is unlawful." The First District Court of Appeal reversed an injunction entered last week by Leon County Circuit Judge J. Layne Smith that blocked the use of the newly enacted version of Congressional District 5 for this year's elections because the plaintiffs were likely to succeed on their claim that the map is unconstitutional. But in a two-page order on Friday, the appeals court said it's more likely the...

