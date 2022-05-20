Wynn Settles Defamation Suit Over Atty's Press Release

By Aebra Coe (May 20, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Court records filed Thursday show billionaire Steve Wynn has agreed to drop his lawsuit accusing civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom of defaming him by publishing a press release that accused him of pressuring casino dancers to strip down. In a stipulation for dismissal filed in Nevada federal court Thursday, Wynn and Bloom agreed to the suit's dismissal two years after it was first filed. An attorney for Wynn told Law360 Pulse that a settlement was reached in the case. "Per the terms of the settlement, Ms. Bloom will be issuing a public statement within five days of the dismissal of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS