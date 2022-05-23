11th Circ. Restarts Atty Lender Suit Over Frozen Accounts

By Andrew Strickler (May 23, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit revived a suit filed by two Florida personal injury lawyers against a lender that went to Maryland to freeze their bank accounts amid a repayment dispute and accusations of usury. Siding with attorneys Jonathan Resnick and his son, Perry Resnick, the panel on Friday said a judge in Miami who tossed their due-process case against Boca Raton-based KrunchCash as "so utterly frivolous" that it robbed the court of jurisdiction made the wrong call. The appellate panel concluded that, even if the lawyers' 14th Amendment claim, focused on Maryland's process of granting writs of garnishment, ultimately fails, it was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS