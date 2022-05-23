Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EPA Wants Arkansas' Pollution Permits Suit Tossed

By Clark Mindock (May 23, 2022, 1:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wants to shake off a suit alleging it filed objections to an Arkansas wastewater authority's pollution discharge permit too late, arguing the suit is premature because the federal government is still considering the issue.

The EPA on Friday said the suit filed by the Arkansas Environment Division and its Department of Energy over the federal agency's objections to the state's National Pollution Discharge Elimination System Permit under the Clean Water Act was too soon in part because the EPA is still considering whether to maintain its objections.

The EPA also said the Arkansas agencies hadn't exhausted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!