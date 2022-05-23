EPA Wants Arkansas' Pollution Permits Suit Tossed

By Clark Mindock (May 23, 2022, 1:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wants to shake off a suit alleging it filed objections to an Arkansas wastewater authority's pollution discharge permit too late, arguing the suit is premature because the federal government is still considering the issue. The EPA on Friday said the suit filed by the Arkansas Environment Division and its Department of Energy over the federal agency's objections to the state's National Pollution Discharge Elimination System Permit under the Clean Water Act was too soon in part because the EPA is still considering whether to maintain its objections. The EPA also said the Arkansas agencies hadn't exhausted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS