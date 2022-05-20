Surfside Collapse Site Will Sell For $120M To Sole Bidder

By Carolina Bolado (May 20, 2022, 10:54 PM EDT) -- The Champlain Towers South condominium collapse site in Surfside, Florida, will sell for $120 million to Dubai-based buyer Damac Properties PJSC after other potential buyers failed to submit bids by the Friday deadline for next week's auction. Akerman LLP partner Michael Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver for the ill-fated building's condominium association, notified the court Friday evening that no competing bids were received by the 5 p.m. deadline for the May 24 auction, which is now canceled. Michael Fay of Avison Young, who marketed the property, said his team was having conversations with potential bidders for the last few weeks, but he...

