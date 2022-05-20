'There Will Be Blood': Musk Eyes Legal War In Help Wanted Ad

By Hailey Konnath (May 20, 2022, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk is beefing up Tesla Inc.'s litigation department, and he's seeking a team of "hardcore streetfighters" down for some blood and who will report directly to him. What he's not looking for: the "white-shoe" lawyers over at Perkins Coie LLP or Cooley LLP, according to Musk's Twitter announcement. Musk said the automaker is building a "hardcore litigation department" to "directly initiate and execute" lawsuits. The Tesla CEO encouraged applicants to send their applications to justice@tesla.com. "We will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win. We will never surrender/settle an unjust case against...

