FCA Points To Shortcomings In Initial Pension Freedom Rules

By Martin Croucher (May 23, 2022, 1:57 PM BST) -- The financial watchdog has said that more could have been done to protect retirement savers during the roll-out of controversial pension freedoms rules seven years ago. Charles Randell, chairman of the Financial Conduct Authority, said in a speech on Friday that insufficient safeguards were put in place, at the time when the rules were introduced, to protect consumers from financial harm. The landmark reforms in 2015 have allowed Britons to draw upon their pension savings as a lump sum or flexible income from the age of 55. But thousands of savers have been duped into transferring their money into unsuitable investment...

