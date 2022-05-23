Financial Ombudsman Reports Huge Cut In Backlog

By Irene Madongo (May 23, 2022, 3:24 PM BST) -- The dispute-resolving agency for the financial services sector has reported a big drop in its backlog of complaints, but also observed a dip in consumer satisfaction. The number of cases yet to be allocated at the Financial Ombudsman fell from around 90,000 in May 2021 to just over 37,000 at the end of March, the organization said on Friday. It added that its total stock of cases, which also includes allocated files, fell from about 164,500 to 112,000 in the year ended this March, in what it said was its best performance in three years. The agency began the year faced...

