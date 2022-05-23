FCA Floats Plans For More Stability In Money Market Funds

By Alex Davidson (May 23, 2022, 6:58 PM BST) -- Britain's two financial regulators said on Monday that they are floating new proposals to make money market funds more resilient in times of market stress. The Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England are seeking to learn lessons from the severe strain investors came under when they tried to access cash during the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Money market funds, or MMFs, which are used by individuals and businesses mainly for investing excess cash for short periods, were squeezed during the COVID-19 crisis by increases in demand for redemption. The assets they held became more difficult to sell....

